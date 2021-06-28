Kangana Ranaut's passport renewal process to be expedited post-corrections: Passport Authority to HC

The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Mumbai told the Bombay High Court on Monday that it will "expeditiously" decide on renewing Kangana Ranaut's passport once the actor made requisite corrections in her application for the key travel document.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, who appeared for the RPO, told a bench of Justices SS Shinde and Revati Mohite-Dere that the application that Ranaut had submitted with the passport office in Mumbai, had factual inconsistencies.

He said that for instance, her application said that she had criminal cases pending against her. However, only an FIR had been registered against her and criminal proceedings in the said case were yet to begin, Singh said.

Singh told the HC that if Ranaut's counsel, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, clarified the same before the court, and if the actor made the necessary corrections in her application, the passport office would consider her plea and take an expeditious decision as per the procedure.