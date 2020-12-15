Kangana Ranaut’s grandfather dies at 90; actress pens emotional note

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s grandfather Shri Braham Chand Ranaut passed away on Monday. He was 90.

The “Queen” actor informed on Twitter that the senior Ranaut was unwell for the past few months.

She wrote, “This evening I drove to my parents house as my grandfather Shri Braham Chand Ranaut wasn’t keeping well for past few months, just when I reached home he had already passed away. He was 90 years old still had an impeccable sense of humour and we all called him Daddy. OM Shanti.”