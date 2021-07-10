Kangana Ranaut's doppelganger is a 9-year-old who is taking the internet by storm; gets a fun response from the actress

Kangana Ranaut, who is among the successful and popular actresses of Bollywood, recently introduced her nine-year-old doppelganger 'Choti Kangana' on social media.

Kangana dropped a cute picture of a girl named Suman Puri who looks exactly like the actress. She also had a heartwarming response to one of her pictures in which she can be seen dressed exactly like the 'Manikarnika' actress.

Kangana's lookalike is wooing netizens by imitating her in a near-perfect manner.

The child, not just has the same curly hairstyle like Kangana, but also enacts her dialogues in the same manner.