Kangana Ranaut's doppelganger is a 9-year-old who is taking the internet by storm; gets a fun response from the actress

Kangana Ranaut, who is among the successful and popular actresses of Bollywood, recently introduced her nine-year-old doppelganger 'Choti Kangana' on social media.
Kangana dropped a cute picture of a girl named Suman Puri who looks exactly like the actress. She also had a heartwarming response to one of her pictures in which she can be seen dressed exactly like the 'Manikarnika' actress.
Kangana's lookalike is wooing netizens by imitating her in a near-perfect manner.
The child, not just has the same curly hairstyle like Kangana, but also enacts her dialogues in the same manner.
While sharing a picture of Suman, Kangana asked her, "Hey Choti, do you even study or this is what you do whole day?", however, she then came to know that Suman is a class topper.
For the past few weeks, 'Choti Kangana' has been earning popularity for her imitation of Kangana.
Suman's Instagram page is by the name of Choti Kangna and she has over 4,000 followers. She often shares recreational videos and pictures of either Kangana's style, her Insta posts or memorable scenes from her films like 'Queen', 'Simran', and 'Manikarnika'.
Have a look at some of her pictures and videos here:
Kangana and ‘Choti Kangana’ had even met when the actress had visited Amritsar a few weeks ago.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana is currently shooting for 'Dhaakad' in Budapest. Among other films in her kitty, include 'Thalaivi', which was earlier scheduled to release in April, but has been pushed due to the pandemic.
She is working on projects like 'Tejas', 'Emergency' and 'Tiku Weds Sheru.'
