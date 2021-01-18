Kangana Ranaut's action thriller 'Dhaakad' to release on October 1, 2021

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently announced on social media that her forthcoming film ‘Dhaakad’ will release on October 1, 2021 in theatres.
Taking to Twitter, Ranaut wrote shared a new poster and wrote, “She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni India's first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!”
Ranaut had earlier shared that ‘Dhaakad’ will be a "world class spy thriller". The actress is currently shooting for the Razneesh Ghai directorial in Bhopal, which will show her in the avatar of a spy. The film is being shot by award-winning international cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata.
Kangana had also hosted a special brunch for the crew of the film, to mark the beginning of the New Year.
Arjun Rampal will be seen sharing screen space with Ranaut.
The 48-year-old actor said he loved the script and is excited about the project.
"I am excited about it; it is a fantastic script. I signed this a while ago... Right now, I am going through training process for the movie. It is important for one to rehearse and work towards what is required," Rampal told PTI.
Besides Rampal, the film also stars Divya Dutta. It is produced under the banner of Sohan Rockstar entertainment.
On work front, Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa.
The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.
She will also be seen in the film 'Tejas'.
