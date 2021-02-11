Kangana Ranaut urges PM Modi to ban Twitter in India, says 'they conspired for a civil war'

Continuing her Twitter tirade against the micro-blogging site, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said that it should be banned as 'they conspired for a civil war in India.'
Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not make the same mistake as Prithaviraj Chauhan, she tweeted, "Honourable Prime Minister ji jo galti Great warrior Prithaviraj Chauhan ji ne ki thi woh bilkul mat karna .... uss galti ka naam tha maafi... @Twitter kitni bhi maafi mange bilkul maaf mat karna. They conspired for a civil war in India. #BanTwitterInIndia"
In a tweet earlier, Ranaut endorsed the homegrown, vernacular micro-blogging platform Koo and wrote, "Agree, these first world country people and their societies or political issues are very different than ours, our pseudo elite minority identifies with them and social media only echos of first world problems.We must make them more accessible to us Indians and our issues #kooapp"
On Wednesday, the 'Queen' actress had slammed Twitter for "trying to control us" and had even lashed out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
She wrote, "Tumko banaya kisne hai Chief Justice? At times you also gang up, then become a bully headmaster? Some times even the unelected member of the parliament. That’s not all at times you even pretend to be Prime Minister. Who are you? Bunch of druggies trying to control us @jack."
The 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' actress added that Twitter's time is up and it is now time to shift to its new desi challenger Koo.