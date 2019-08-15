Kangana Ranaut urges fans not to get entangled in personal identities in her I-Day message

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut wished fans on 73rd Independence Day on Thursday and urged them to be proud of our diverse nation, and not get entangled in personal identities like "I am a woman, he is a man or gay".

The actress' manager and sister took to Twitter to share a video message from Kangana.

Dressed in a sari, the "Judgementall Hai Kya" actress began by wishing everyone happy Independence Day and then moved on to urging fans to have self-respect.

"We are caught in our personal identities. Whether it is women empowerment or human rights, I am a woman, he is a man or gay, small town people, he is from south India, north India, Hindu or Muslim... all these are personal identities and we are caught in them," she said in the video.

"Let's take a pledge on this Independence Day... we have only one identity -- we are Indians."

The actress also pointed out what we need to work on. "The things which will shape the future of our nation. Cleanliness is essential and so is safety. I hope we plant more saplings. Plastic has become an evil..."

She also brought focus on malnutrition in the country.

"Even if people call us third world country, we shouldn't act like third class people," she concluded.