Kangana Ranaut urges all to get vaccinated for COVID-19, says 'if we can't be the solution, we shouldn't be the problem'

Actress Kangana Ranaut urged everyone on Wednesday to get themselves vaccinated for Covid-19, in a new video message on Twitter. She added that if we can't be the solution then we should not be the problem, too.

Speaking in Hindi, she said: "The entire world is battling this pandemic and it has affected everyone, and I feel a lot of people are feeling disheartened. They feel negative and de-motivated."

Kangana added: "I would like to say that this is not the time for self-pity because people who are really battling this, don't have the time to feel disheartened. For those who are over-thinking, let me tell you every generation somewhere has fought epidemics or pandemics, be it the Spanish flu, tuberculosis or plague. So, why do you think you are special?"

The actress urged everyone to be the solution and not the problem.