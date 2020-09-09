Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray: 'Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut alighted at Mumbai airport and reached her home in Khar on Wednesday afternoon even as tension between her and the Shiv Sena government in the state continued. Hours after landing in the city, the 'Manikarnika' actress shared a video message on Twitter, where she slammed the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav THackeray.
In the clip, Kangana is heard saying in Hindi: "Udhhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn't always remain the same."
Comparing her pain to the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, she said, "I think you have done me a huge favour because I always knew what the Kashmiri Pandits have gone through, today I felt it."
She also promised to make a film on Kashmir and Ayodhya.
"Today I promise to the country that I will not only make a film on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir, and awaken the citizens of the country, because I knew this would happen to us but if it has happened with me it means something. Uddhav Thackeray, it's good that this hatred and terrorism happened with me because it means something. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra," she said.
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started demolishing her Bandra property for alleged unauthorised modifications and extensions. The actress had tweeted photographs of the BMC demolishing, and had also reacted to it. The Bombay High Court later passed a stay order on the demolition.
Kangana has consistently been criticising Mumbai, the city she stays and works and where she became a star. She had earlier compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and the administration to Taliban. On Wednesday she compared Mumbai to Pakistan in her social media post.
(With inputs from IANS)
