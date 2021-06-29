Kangana Ranaut to reunite with 'Dhaakad' team as she gets fresh passport

Days after the court battle, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has finally received her fresh passport on Tuesday (June 29).

She is gearing up to fly back and meet the team of her upcoming film 'Dhaakad'.

The 'Queen' actor informed the same on her Instagram handle. She posted a picture with the 'Dhaakad's director Razneesh Ghai and captioned it as, "Got my passport.... Thanks to everyone for their concern and best wishes ... Chief I will be with you all soon @razylivingtheblues #Dhaakad".

A few weeks ago, Kangana talked about her plea for passport renewal getting denied by the local passport authority in Mumbai on the ground that she had an FIR registered against her by the Bandra police on charges of sedition.