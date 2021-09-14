Kangana Ranaut to play Goddess Sita in epic period drama 'The Incarnation Sita'

The Padmashree and 4 times National award winning actress Kangana Ranaut finally to play the role of Goddess Sita.

The makers have officially announced an update about the upcoming epic period drama "The Incarnation Sita" directed by Alaukik Desai.

Desai said, "Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology.Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief."

Confirming the same, Producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio said "As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Ms KanganaRanaut on board our Vfx magnum opus, ‘The Incarnation Sita’. Kangana symbolizes the spirit & essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting & daring.... It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect"

This Bollywood diva is one of the most loved and busiest actresses in Hindi film industry.

On the work front, Kangana has slew of interesting projects in her kitty including her latest release Thalaivi , Dhaakad and Tejas.

Earlier too as per media reports, the writer of this upcoming film KV Vijayendra Prasad had revealed that his choice of actress to play the role of ‘Sita’ is none other than Kangana Ranaut.

