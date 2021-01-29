Kangana Ranaut to play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in political period drama

Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. The actress said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut keeps making headlines, either for her stellar performances in films or her social media presence. The actress had always maintained that her films are a way of speaking her mind about political and social issues.

After completing the shoot of 'Thalaivi', Kangana has come onboard another film with a political background.

The actress will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

Kangana said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project.

"Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India," said Kangana, in a statement released by her office.