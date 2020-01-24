Kangana Ranaut to play Air Force pilot in upcoming film titled 'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut, who has never shied away from taking on varied challenging roles, and is always open to heroine-centric subjects, has now signed up to play an Air Force Pilot in Tejas. It is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala with Sarvesh Mewara as the director.

Kangana confirmed the news, saying, “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film.”

Before she begins filming in July, the actress will require extensive prep. “I will undergo intense training before the shoot starts. My director has decided to get professional trainers on board,” says Kangana, who signed the film just two weeks ago. “Right now, I’m too deep into Thalaivi (the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa). After that, we’ll get to Tejas, which we will start this year itself,” she added.