Kangana Ranaut to play a spy in action thriller 'Dhaakad'

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is set play a spy in the upcoming heroine-centric action thriller, "Dhaakad".

"'Dhaakad' is an action film and it is (a) big film. For us, it's like venturing into a genre that is absolutely missing in Hindi films. It is something of a thriller -- intriguing and more of like a spy thriller. In the film, my name is Agni. I play a spy," Kangana told IANS.

The project is helmed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai. The makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences.