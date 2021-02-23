Kangana Ranaut to open her own cafe and restaurant in Manali

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently wrapped up shooting for the Bhopal schedule of her forthcoming spy thriller film 'Dhaakad', had hinted at a new venture on Sunday.
The actress, on Tuesday, shared details about the new venture and revealed that she's building her first restaurant in Manali.
Sharing pictures from the site of her upcoming cafe, Kangana tweeted, "Sharing my new venture my dream with you all,something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps in to FnB industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks"
Earlier this week, Kangana wrapped up the schedule of her film and tweeted, "Schedule wrap alert.... most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, amazing team I had the time of my life. #Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular. Now running to another mission, new venture coming up."
'Dhaakad' is billed as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.
The film, which is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta.
Apart from 'Dhaakad', the actress will also feature in forthcoming films 'Thalaivi' and 'Tejas'.
Kangana is also donning the director's hat for an upcoming film titled 'Aparajita Ayodhya'.