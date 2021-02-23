Kangana Ranaut to open her own cafe and restaurant in Manali

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently wrapped up shooting for the Bhopal schedule of her forthcoming spy thriller film 'Dhaakad', had hinted at a new venture on Sunday.

The actress, on Tuesday, shared details about the new venture and revealed that she's building her first restaurant in Manali.

Sharing pictures from the site of her upcoming cafe, Kangana tweeted, "Sharing my new venture my dream with you all,something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps in to FnB industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks"