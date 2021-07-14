Kangana Ranaut to host Indian adaptation of reality show 'Temptation Island'

In the last few years, OTT platforms have boomed worldwide. Indian actors have been making their OTT debut, and their fans have only been happy to see their favourite actors, at the tap of a finger. OTTs have made it an even playing field, benefitting actors all around the globe. While many famous Bollywood faces have made their OTT debut, we have some exclusive deets for you. Now, another Bollywood actor is all set to make her OTT debut and it sounds super exciting.

Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her OTT debut but it isn’t going to be a film, but a show. Yes, you heard us right!

In the past , superstars of Bollywood have impressed us with their oration skills and these shows benefited from the stardom of the actors. From Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who has been hosting 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for years and Shah Rukh Khan in shows like 'Ted Talks India' to Salman Khan hosting 'Bigg Boss' for years now.