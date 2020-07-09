Kangana Ranaut team says Mahesh Bhatt threw chappals, humiliated her and called her mad

Actor Kangana Ranaut's team on Wednesday lashed out at actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt after she addressed the accusations of nepotism on her family production banner - Vishesh Films- by stating that the banner has always launched newcomers in the film industry including the 'Queen' actor.

"As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent, if not, she wouldn't have been launched by Vishesh films in "Gangster".Yes, Anurag Basu discovered her, but Vishesh Films backed his vision and invested in the film. No small feat. Here's wishing her the very best in all her endeavours," Pooja Bhatt had tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, actor Kangana Ranaut's team said that hiring newcomers "for free" is a favour that many production houses do for their own good and also alleged that filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt "does not like to pay artists."

"Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana's talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn't give your father a license to throw chappals at her," Kangana's team tweeted.

"Call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her "tragic end", Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot's and Rhea's relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him (2/2) @PoojaB1972," the team added.