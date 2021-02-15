Kangana Ranaut takes Twitter's 'at 21' challenge, says 'I had squashed all villains in my life'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who had recently compared herself to Oscar winning-actress Meryl Streep, on Monday took part in the 'at 21' challenge on Twitter.
The 'at 21' trend on the micro-blogging site started after reports of Delhi Police arresting 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi went viral on the internet.
Hopping on the trend, Ranaut shared, "Left home at the age of 15 my father refused to help me in my struggle,was on my own,was captured by underworld mafia at 16, At 21 I had squashed all villains in my life,was a successful actress a national award winner owner of my first house in Mumbai city posh location Bandra."
Twitterati, however, didn't seem impressed by the 'Panga' actress' tweet and took to the comments section to troll her.
A user wrote, "From a National award winner to a National nuisance, the journey has been rather quick!"
Another commented, "How does she manage to make every topic about her? Self centered and how!"
Check out the reactions here:
Earlier this month, Ranaut had declared that she has raw talent like Oscar winning-actress Meryl Streep, and skilled action capabilities and glamour like actress Gal Gadot.
She had also stated that she is "open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet".
The post had garnered several hilarious reactions on Twitter as netizens seemed quite amused by her claims.