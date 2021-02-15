Kangana Ranaut takes Twitter's 'at 21' challenge, says 'I had squashed all villains in my life'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who had recently compared herself to Oscar winning-actress Meryl Streep, on Monday took part in the 'at 21' challenge on Twitter.

The 'at 21' trend on the micro-blogging site started after reports of Delhi Police arresting 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi went viral on the internet.

Hopping on the trend, Ranaut shared, "Left home at the age of 15 my father refused to help me in my struggle,was on my own,was captured by underworld mafia at 16, At 21 I had squashed all villains in my life,was a successful actress a national award winner owner of my first house in Mumbai city posh location Bandra."