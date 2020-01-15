Kangana Ranaut takes Panga with Kapil Sharma

During the trailer launch of the film Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta couldn’t come because of their busy schedule but to take Panga with Kapil, Kangana didn’t fail to get the presence of her female team on Kapil Sharma show.

The trailer of Panga released recently and it is making the right kind of noise. In it, Kangana will be seen playing the role of national level Kabaddi player. From Deepika Padukon to many other celebs have appreciated the movie.