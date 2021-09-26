e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 02:21 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut takes a trip down memory lane, shares priceless childhood photos

In one of the images posted on her official Instagram account, she can be seen wearing her school uniform
ANI
Travelling down memory lane, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut dug out a few pictures from her childhood.

In one of the images posted on her official Instagram account, she can be seen wearing her school uniform.

Reminiscing her school days, Kangana wrote, "Small school in the valley called Hill View ... year 1998. Himachal Pradesh." The other picture shows little Kangana posing at a temple.

"Found another gem ha ha ...From school picnic to a temple premises.... Jai Mata di," she captioned the Instagram post.

Take a look at her throwback photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently enjoying the success of her recent film 'Thalaivii'.

Touted as one of the biggest Bollywood releases amid an ongoing pandemic, 'Thalaivii' is based on the life journey of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa.

Kangana will next be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and ' The Incarnation: Sita'.

