Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Javed Akhtar after latter says 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a Marxist, atheist'

On Shaheed Bhagat Singh's 113th birth anniversary, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar spoke about the freedom fighter and revolutionary being a Marxist and writing a piece about why he was an 'atheist'. Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has taken several jibes at him in the past, once again took a dig at Akhtar.

Javed Akhtar tweeted: "Some people not only refuse to face the fact but want to hide it from others too that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a Marxist n had written an article why l am an atheist . Any guess who are such people. I wonder if today he would have been around what they would have called him."

Replying to the tweet, Kangana took to her official handle and wrote, "I also wonder if #Bhagat Singh was alive would he rebel against the government chosen by his own people by a democratic process or will he support them? Had he seen Bharat Mata cut in pieces based on religions would he still choose to be an atheist or will he wear his Basanti Chola?"