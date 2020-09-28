Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Javed Akhtar after latter says 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a Marxist, atheist'

On Shaheed Bhagat Singh's 113th birth anniversary, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar spoke about the freedom fighter and revolutionary being a Marxist and writing a piece about why he was an 'atheist'. Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has taken several jibes at him in the past, once again took a dig at Akhtar.
Javed Akhtar tweeted: "Some people not only refuse to face the fact but want to hide it from others too that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a Marxist n had written an article why l am an atheist . Any guess who are such people. I wonder if today he would have been around what they would have called him."
Replying to the tweet, Kangana took to her official handle and wrote, "I also wonder if #Bhagat Singh was alive would he rebel against the government chosen by his own people by a democratic process or will he support them? Had he seen Bharat Mata cut in pieces based on religions would he still choose to be an atheist or will he wear his Basanti Chola?"
For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut's alleged feud with veteran poet and lyricist Javed Akhatr's dates back to 2016. Ranaut's sister and spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel had once claimed that Akhtar had called the 'Panga' actor home and had tried to intimidate her. Javed also tried to threaten Kangana and asked her to apologise to Hrithik, claimed Rangoli.
Ranaut, who had opened fire at Bollywood bigwigs during her interaction with Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, had also said that the poet had asked her to apologise to Roshan, or else she will have to commit suicide.
She said, “Javed Akhtar called me to his house and said clearly, 'If you don't apologise to Hrithik Roshan, you will have to commit suicide. They will put you in jail, they have found evidence.' I asked him, 'What evidence? What have I done?'. To this, Javed Akhtar said, "Tere mooh kaala ho jaayega, tu jaayegi kaha?" Javed Akhtar has enough political connections to get away with pretty much anything in Mumbai. And, Mahesh Bhatt is his best friend."