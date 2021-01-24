Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Swara Bhasker 'on a boring day'

Actress Kangana Ranaut was getting bored on Sunday, and that is why she decided to tease actress Swara Bhasker.

On Sunday, the actress retweeted a collage featuring herself and Swara in similar looking outfits. They are seen in golden saris with white blouses and large necklaces. The picture which Kangana retweed highlighted a portion of her scalp, mentioning Kangana 'class' and Swara 'crass'.

Retweeting, she wrote, "Yeh sab kya keh rahe hain !! Aisa hai kya ?@ReallySwara (what are these people saying? Is it true?"