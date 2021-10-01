Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at 'dumb Bollywoodias' with lyrics of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Apni Toh Jaise Taise' song

'Thalaivii' actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday lashed out at 'Bollywoodias' for announcing the release date of their upcoming 'tacky' films.

She wrote: "Dumb bollywoodias sleeping for months on end now suddenly announcing release dates as if people have nothing better to do than to watch their tacky films."

For the unversed, makers of big-ticket Bollywood films like the Aamir Khan-headlined 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' and 'Bachchan Pandey', Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera' and Ranveer Singh's '83' announced fresh theatrical release dates a day after the Maharashtra government allowed cinema halls to operate from next month.

In another story, she continued: "t's a good time for people like us. We don't get solo release, we don't find enough screens. And even if we do, we don't get good shows. Big studios and mafia has full control over exhibitors and multiplexes. Only thing we rely on is good content, that's how I have made it this far. With current situation, can't resist singing Big B song to all mafia who make trashy films but because of manipulations and monopoly make big numbers. Well, here's the song for you all."

The 'Queen' actress added the lyrics of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Apni Toh Jaise Taise' song.

"This is a transformative time for film industry, only good content will survive. So actually, it's not a bad time at all. It's time for social cleansing. Old empires will fall and new ones will arise," she singed off.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and ' The Incarnation: Sita'.

