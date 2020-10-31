Kangana Ranaut suggests this punishment for those making cartoons of Gods

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has on Saturday suggested punishment for those making cartoons of Gods and openly disrespecting them. Taking to Twitter, she said, "Anybody makes cartoons on Ram, Krishan, Maa Durga or any God for that matter Allah, Christ, must be punished if they do it at work place or social media suspend them, if they disrespect openly send them to jail for 6 months (sic)."
"People have a right to be atheist. I can choose not to believe in your God, that’s fine, it’s not a crime, I can express how I don’t agree with your religion, yes !! that’s freedom of expression, learn to live with my voice, you have learnt to slit my throat cause you have no answers to my questions, ask yourself (sic)," she added.
Kangana Ranaut's remarks come on the heels of the recent terror attacks in France. For the uninitiated, on October 17, a 47-year-old French middle school history teacher Samuel Paty was decapitated in a Paris suburb days after he took a class on freedom of expression in which he showed caricatures of Prophet Muhammad from the satire magazine Charlie Hebdo to his students. These were reportedly the same caricatures which led to the 2015 terror attack on Charlie Hebdo’s headquarters.
In related news, Kangana also slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the latter defended free speech, but added that it was "not without limits".
Demanding an answer from Trudeau, Kangana tweeted, "Dear Justin,we don’t live in an ideal world,people mustn’t but everyday they are breaking signal,doing drugs,molesting others,hurting sentiments.If every petty crime’s punishment is beheading each other then why we need a Prime Minister or any law n order?"
