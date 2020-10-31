Kangana Ranaut suggests this punishment for those making cartoons of Gods

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has on Saturday suggested punishment for those making cartoons of Gods and openly disrespecting them. Taking to Twitter, she said, "Anybody makes cartoons on Ram, Krishan, Maa Durga or any God for that matter Allah, Christ, must be punished if they do it at work place or social media suspend them, if they disrespect openly send them to jail for 6 months (sic)."

"People have a right to be atheist. I can choose not to believe in your God, that’s fine, it’s not a crime, I can express how I don’t agree with your religion, yes !! that’s freedom of expression, learn to live with my voice, you have learnt to slit my throat cause you have no answers to my questions, ask yourself (sic)," she added.