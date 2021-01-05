Kangana Ranaut slapped with defamation suit for tweet comparing farmer protester with Bilkis Bano

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has a penchant for stirring controveries. From Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the ongoing farmers' protest, the 'Panga' actress has spoken her mind on every other issue without holding back. In some instances, she has also been slapped with notices and FIRs.

Recently, Ranaut posted the picture of Mahinder Kaur (73), a resident of village Bahadurgarh Jandian of Bathinda, claiming that she was the same "dadi" who was part of Shaheen Bagh protest and now had joined the farmers’ protest. The actress further alleged that she was available for protests for Rs 100. "Ha ha ha, she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian... And she is available in 100 rupees. Pakistani journos have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally," Ranaut had said in a tweet. However, the actress later deleted her tweet after she was slammed for sharing "fake news".

Now, Mahinder Kaur has filed a criminal defamation suit against Ranaut for her tweet. In the complaint, she said that the fake allegations made by the actress has lowered her reputation and prestige, and has made a mockery of the ongoing farmers' protests, reported LiveLaw. Kaur has further urged the Magistrate Court to prosecute the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress under Sections 499/500 (Defamation) of IPC and direct her to pay a suitable compensation under Sections 357/357A CrPC, added the report.