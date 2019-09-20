Kangana Ranaut sits through extensive prosthetics measurement for 'Thalaivi'

Ever since it was announced that Kangana Ranaut will be playing Jayalalithaa in a biopic on the superstar turned politician, there was a lot of interest around how the actor would look, especially in the older version. The producer of the film, Vishnu Induri, has earlier revealed that renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Blade Runner and Captain Marvel, will be working on Kangana’s look in Thalaivi. The actress flew to Los Angeles a few days ago for the same, and now, few pictures of her undergoing a transformation have been revealed.

Sister Rangoli Chandel shared the pictures where we can see Kangana Ranaut fully covered in prosthetic glue for her tests, which she must have kept for a long time for the team to have a set to check and work upon. Tweeting, Rangoli explained the process & expressed how difficult it is to be an actor. She wrote, “This is how measurements for prosthetics are taken, it’s not easy to be an actor, Kangana so calm even in something which is so suffocating for us to even watch ????.”