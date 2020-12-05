Kangana Ranaut shares unseen stills from ‘Thalaivi’ on Jayalalithaa's death anniversary

Said AL Vijay, director of the film: "We've brought in specialists from the USA to work on Kangana's look. In terms of the story, we would like to portray her (Jayalalithaa's) human side without trying to glorify her."

At a media interaction a while back, Kangana had said that while she isn't entirely like Jayalalitha in real life, she does find certain similarities. "It is a big challenge to fit into Jayalalithaa's shoes because she was a glamorous actress like Aishwarya Rai, which I am not. But I do find a common point. She was a reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor. I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll (in films), and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels," she said.

Kangana gained almost 20 kilos for her role in the film. During lockdown, she took help of her personal trainer to shed the extra kilos.

"Thalaivi" will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.