Kangana Ranaut shares unseen stills from ‘Thalaivi’ on Jayalalithaa's death anniversary

On December 5, the death anniversay of former actress and Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, Kangana Ranaut shared some unseen stills the upcoming biopic "Thalaivi".
Kangana, who plays the titular role of the AIADMK supremo can be seen donning the signature white saree with red and black border. Her hair is tied, and she wears a small red bindi on the forehead with dazzling studs.
Sharing the pictures on Twitter, the 33-year-old wrote, “On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go.”
When the makers of "Thalaivi" released Kangana's first look in the film a few months ago, it brought its share of criticism, with many saying that the actress looked nothing like the Iron Lady of Tamil Nadu. However, it looks like the makers have taken notes from the flak, because Kangana's new look seems flawless.
Said AL Vijay, director of the film: "We've brought in specialists from the USA to work on Kangana's look. In terms of the story, we would like to portray her (Jayalalithaa's) human side without trying to glorify her."
At a media interaction a while back, Kangana had said that while she isn't entirely like Jayalalitha in real life, she does find certain similarities. "It is a big challenge to fit into Jayalalithaa's shoes because she was a glamorous actress like Aishwarya Rai, which I am not. But I do find a common point. She was a reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor. I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll (in films), and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels," she said.
Kangana gained almost 20 kilos for her role in the film. During lockdown, she took help of her personal trainer to shed the extra kilos.
"Thalaivi" will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
