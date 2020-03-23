Kangana Ranaut share's special message on her birthday by reciting Kaifi Azmi's poem

On work front, Kangana will next be seen in former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi and action drama Dhaakad.

In Thalaivi, Kangana will be essaying the role of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. At a media interaction a while back, Kangana had said that while she isn't entirely like Jayalalitha in real life, she does find certain similarities. "It is a big challenge to fit into Jayalalithaa's shoes because she was a glamorous actress like Aishwarya Rai, which I am not. But I do find a common point. She was a reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor. I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll (in films), and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels," she said.