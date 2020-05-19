Kangana Ranaut shares new self-written poem titled 'Aasmaan'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday showcased her poetic skills one more time with a new poem titled 'Aasmaan', which she released with an artistically shot video.

The poem penned by the 'Queen' actor, uses the sky as an analogy to express one's thoughts and feelings. The video of the poem was shared by Team Kangana Ranaut on their official Instagram account.

"#KanganaRanaut reveals another treasure from her innumerable talents. #Aasmaan was been penned and directed by her, and is truly food for thought in these testing times," the team captioned the post.