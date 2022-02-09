Kangana Ranaut shares a throwback picture when she gained 20 kilos for ‘Thalaivii’

On Tuesday, the Padma Shree and four times National Award-winning actor, Kangana Ranaut posted a throwback picture on her Instagram stories when she was shooting for ‘Thalaivii’.

She wrote, "Throwback to the days when I gained 20 kgs for my role"

The actress had earlier mentioned about being the 'first superhuman girl on the Indian screen' and said that "I played the first superhuman girl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong-looking, in my 30s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivii and do Bharatanatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection."

Kangana's jaw-dropping transformation post her 20 kilo weight loss is absolutely one to be remembered. Even as the actress has now come back to her pre-‘Thalaivii’ weight, the ‘Dhaakad’ actress usually put in a lot of hard work, works out religiously and does yoga. The fact that the actress made it all happen in less than a year's time is truly commendable.

Meanwhile on work front, Kangana will be hosting the reality show 'Lock Upp'.

In the upcoming show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock up for months and will be stripped of their amenities.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.

Kangana recently wrapped filming for her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. Apart from 'Dhaakad', she will soon be seen in films like 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films.

Advertisement

ALSO READ THIS is why Kangana Ranaut admires her OTT debut Lock Upp's producer Ekta Kapoor

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 08:47 AM IST