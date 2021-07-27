Kangana Ranaut shares a glimpse of her dramatic transformation from 'Thalaivi' to 'Dhaakad'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, treated her fans with pictures of her looks from her upcoming movies 'Thalaivi' and 'Dhaakad'.

For the unversed, in 'Thalaivi', Kangana will be seen essaying the role of late politician J. Jayalalithaa, and 'Dhaakad' will showcase the action side of Kangana via her fictional role of Agent Agni.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana gave us a glimpse of her never-before-seen avatars from her two different films.

In one of the images, she can be seen as a younger Jayalalithaa, when she used to be a film actor. Dressed in golden attire, Kangana beautifully flaunted her curves.

In the second picture, Kangana can be seen sporting black denim shorts and a top. She kept her hair short for her action-oriented look in 'Dhaakad'.