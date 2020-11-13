Kangana Ranaut says Twitter should be banned, says 'we don't need Hinduphobic, antinational platforms to gag us'

Her tweet comes at a time when #BanTwitter started trending after the platform showed an error in the Indian map.

On Thursday night, Twitter also removed the Display Picture (DP) of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The DP was reinstated after a while. It turned out that Twitter took the action after someone claimed copyright on the image. However, as soon as the questions rose on the action, the site reinstated the same picture.

Kangana will soon be seen in "Thalaivi", which is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. The film traces the journey of the late Tamil leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree. The actress also has "Tejas" and "Dhaakad" coming up.