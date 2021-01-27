Kangana Ranaut says she will direct ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ until THIS happens

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut announced her return to the big screen with the second instalment of the 'Manikarnika franchise'.

The new film titled 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', will revolve around the life of Didda, Kashmir's first woman ruler who is described as the 'Cleopatra of Kashmir'.

Despite being struck by polio in one leg, she was one of the greatest warriors.

Produced by Kangana and Kamal Jain, who bankrolled the first instalment, 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi', will be mounted on an international scale.

Kangana marked her debut as a director in Bollywood with the ‘Manikarnika’ franchise.

For those unversed, back in 2019, Kangana and Krish, who was roped in as director for 'Manikarnika' left the project midway allegedly due to the actress' interference.

Krish opened up on all the speculation and controversies regarding his feud with Kangana and told IANS, "I'd say more than 70 percent is mine. What I directed was pure gold. Kangana turned it into silver."

Ranaut recently told the Times of India that she will continue to don the director’s hat for the second instalment as well unless she finds better than her for the job.

She said, “The pressure is a lot but I do believe that I can do a lot. So, I’m looking for someone to direct but if not, then I am there, I will definitely do it.”

Earlier this month, author Ashish Kaul, who has written the book "Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir", accused Ranaut of copyright infringement after the actor announced a film on the warrior queen.

Kaul said not much has been written about Didda in the history and he believes Ranaut has based the new film''s story on his book "Didda: Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani".

He said he was commissioned by Rupa Publications to write the book about Didda in 2018 and it was published in English language.

Kaul claimed that he had approached Ranaut to write a foreword for the Hindi version of the book in September last year.

"I wrote a mail to her giving her the entire story that she has quoted yesterday. I had asked her if she would be associated with the book for foreword, there was no talk for the film then. But we didn’t receive any reply from her.

"Whatever she is saying about the story is available only in my book only. She could have asked me if she wants to do a film based on my book but she didn’t approach me," Kaul told PTI.

When he took the matter with Ranaut and the film''s producer, they denied that they are using his story for the movie, he said, adding that he will be seeking legal counsel to "protect my rights".

"I will do whatever it takes to protect my rights and consult legal experts in coming days," he said.

"Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda" is scheduled to go on floors in January 2022.