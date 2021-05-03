Kangana Ranaut says, 'People using oxygen should pledge to work on improving air quality'

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday urged people to plant more trees even as the demand for oxygen goes up in the country with rising Covid-19 cases. She says people using oxygen should pledge to work on improving air quality.

"Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees'," Kangana wrote on Twitter.