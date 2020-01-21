Kangana Ranaut reveals the real reason she did tacky films and it will break your heart

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next film, Panga, which is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. During an interaction during her promotional activity, the Queen actress told Mumbai Mirror that if she hadn't made it into the film industry, she might have lost out on her family.

Ranaut said, “"Today, fortunately for me, I've got my family back. But I know that somewhere success had a huge role to play in the reconciliation. Had I not made it in films, I might have lost out on both my family and my dream, and that would have been devastating."

Furthermore, the actress went on to reveal how things turned sour when her sister Rangoli Chandel was attacked with acid by her college friend for rejecting his marriage proposal. Kangana, who was nineteen back then, took charge of the situation to build up the financial requirements, by doing tacky films just to make money for Rangoli’s treatment.