Kangana Ranaut reveals the real reason she did tacky films and it will break your heart

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next film, Panga, which is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. During an interaction during her promotional activity, the Queen actress told Mumbai Mirror that if she hadn't made it into the film industry, she might have lost out on her family.
Ranaut said, “"Today, fortunately for me, I've got my family back. But I know that somewhere success had a huge role to play in the reconciliation. Had I not made it in films, I might have lost out on both my family and my dream, and that would have been devastating."
Furthermore, the actress went on to reveal how things turned sour when her sister Rangoli Chandel was attacked with acid by her college friend for rejecting his marriage proposal. Kangana, who was nineteen back then, took charge of the situation to build up the financial requirements, by doing tacky films just to make money for Rangoli’s treatment.
"I was just 19, on the threshold of a bright career, when the attack happened and it was a long, hard struggle to deal with this kind of perverse, sexist cruelty. Financially too, I was not strong back then. Girls around me would feel depressed by a bad hair day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something far more real and yet had no time to sit and cry. I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 surgeries," said Kangana.
Panga also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. The film, slated to hit screens on January 24, revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)