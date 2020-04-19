Kangana Ranaut replies to Farah Khan Ali's open letter, says 'don’t twist words to suit your distorted narrative'

After celebrity jwellery designer and Hrithik Roshan's former sister-in-law Farah Khan Ali wrote an open letter, actress Kangana Ranaut hit back at her saying, "kindly don’t twist words to suit your distorted narrative."
Farah Khan Ali penned an open letter to 'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut after the latter came out in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel, whose Twitter account was suspended recently over a controversial post. Responding to her tweet, Kangana Ranaut took to twitter and wrote, "Dear @FarahKhanAli, Instead of selectively 'quoting' #RangoliChandel, post content of her tweet.She started by condemning those who attacked doctors, & referred to 'these mullas', meaning the ones who attacked."
"Never did she compare herself to a nazi. She wrote 'they may call us Nazi', Referring to the slurs she recieved. Kindly dont twist words to suit your distorted narrative," she added.
For the unversed, a few days ago, Susanne Khan's sister Farah had called out Rangoli for targeting a specific community. She even reported her Twitter account which eventually led to Rangoli's account being suspended. It didn't end here as Kangana came out with a video, defending her sister and claimed that the allegations made by Farah are completely false.
Reacting to Kangana's video, Farah penned an open letter to her that read, "My dear Kangana, Let me begin by saying I'm a huge fan and you're an amazing actress. My reaction to Rangoli's tweet was because she specifically used the word 'Nazi' along with 'Mullahs and secular media' in her tweet. It spoke of making both mullahs and secular media stand in line and shoot them dead... it further said "f****k the history they may call us "Nazis" who cares, life is more imp than fake image. The word Nazis is synonymous with Genocide of the Jews where, as many as 6 million Jews were targeted and exterminated in the Holocaust because of Hitler and the Nazis which eventually lead to World War 2. So using the word Nazi is totally inappropriate, hateful and goes against the rule of law."
