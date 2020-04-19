Kangana Ranaut replies to Farah Khan Ali's open letter, says 'don’t twist words to suit your distorted narrative'

After celebrity jwellery designer and Hrithik Roshan's former sister-in-law Farah Khan Ali wrote an open letter, actress Kangana Ranaut hit back at her saying, "kindly don’t twist words to suit your distorted narrative."

Farah Khan Ali penned an open letter to 'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut after the latter came out in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel, whose Twitter account was suspended recently over a controversial post. Responding to her tweet, Kangana Ranaut took to twitter and wrote, "Dear @FarahKhanAli, Instead of selectively 'quoting' #RangoliChandel, post content of her tweet.She started by condemning those who attacked doctors, & referred to 'these mullas', meaning the ones who attacked."

"Never did she compare herself to a nazi. She wrote 'they may call us Nazi', Referring to the slurs she recieved. Kindly dont twist words to suit your distorted narrative," she added.