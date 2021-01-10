Kangana Ranaut reignites feud with Taapsee Pannu, latter shares a cryptic post on jealousy

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who's been in the news for her war of words with several celebrities on Twitter, recently took a fresh jibe at Taapsee Pannu. According to the 'Queen' actress' tweets, Pannu had allegedly copied her poses for the shoot of a leading magazine's cover.
As Kangana continued to take digs at her by sharing fan edits on the micro-blogging site, Taapsee on Sunday took to Twitter to share a cryptic tweet about jealousy.
Pannu shared a quote by Robert A. Heinlein, which read: "A competent and self-confident person is incapable of jealousy in anything. Jealousy is invariably a symptom of neurotic insecurity."
For those unversed, Taapsee Pannu's latest magazine photoshoot was trolled by Kangana's fans as they alleged that the actress was 'copying' Ranaut's looks.
After a fan claimed that Taapsee 'copied Kangana for 1000th time', the actress took to Twitter and responded: "Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dessolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan."
Meanwhile, replying to Taapsee's recent tweet about 'jealousy', Kangana shared pictures of the 'Thappad' actress and wrote, "So jealous of this beauty and talent ..."
"What is my future before this genius, it makes me so anxious and jealous to even think about it, I don’t know about others but I don’t want to exist in a world where this supernova of art, beauty and talent exists," she added in another tweet.
Check out her tweets here:
Taapsee and Kangana's feud, which dates back to August 2019, was reignited last year, after the latter called Pannu a 'B-grade actresses' and 'needy outsider' during her appearance on Arnab Goswami's show.
Hitting back at Ranaut, Taapsee had said, "I am not going to take personal digs at people, I am not going to call you names. I will not justify who I am, let the audience decide that. My filmography is out there in open for people to see what grade I am supposed to have. I will not prove my connections."
