Kangana Ranaut reignites feud with Taapsee Pannu, latter shares a cryptic post on jealousy

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who's been in the news for her war of words with several celebrities on Twitter, recently took a fresh jibe at Taapsee Pannu. According to the 'Queen' actress' tweets, Pannu had allegedly copied her poses for the shoot of a leading magazine's cover.

As Kangana continued to take digs at her by sharing fan edits on the micro-blogging site, Taapsee on Sunday took to Twitter to share a cryptic tweet about jealousy.

Pannu shared a quote by Robert A. Heinlein, which read: "A competent and self-confident person is incapable of jealousy in anything. Jealousy is invariably a symptom of neurotic insecurity."