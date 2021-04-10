Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘sasti copy’ Taapse Pannu’s Filmfare award-winning speech thanking her

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently basking in laurels after her big win at Filmfare, shared a glimpse of her award-winning speech at the event where she is seen thanking all her co-nominees for setting benchmarks for women-centric films and breaking barriers with each role.

The 'Pink' star, who bagged the 'Best Actor (female) in a leading role' accolade for her astonishing performance in the film 'Thappad', took to her Instagram stories and shared a small glimpse of her award-winning speech at the Filmfare 2021 awards ceremony.

In the short clip, Taapsee is seen raising the glamour quotient while donning a shimmery pink gown and with her statement matching jewellery.

Holding the black lady in her hand, the 33-year-old is heard saying, "Thank you Deepika Padukone for being the mainstream actress who could take any of the films under the sun but she chose to do Chhapaak, thank you so much Janhvi, because at such an early stage of your career you decided to take a film like Gunjan Saxena."

What turned out to be unexpected for her fans was when she also mentioned Kangana Ranaut's name in her speech, thanking and appreciating her contribution to women-centric films. "Thank you so much Kangana for pushing the boundaries, the benchmark of your performances just goes higher!" she said.