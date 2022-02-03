Kangana Ranaut reacts to Deepika Padukone's row with an influencer: 'She has her own way of promoting her film'

Actor Kangana Ranaut and producer Ekta Kapoor on Thursday launched their new reality show 'Lock Upp'.

Kangana will host the show which will stream on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

During the press conference in Mumbai, Ekta promised that the show will be 'full of truth and controversies'.

During the PC, the 'Thalaivii' actress, who is one of the biggest voice and support for women on and off industry, was asked about the recent controversy that took place after an influencer shared a post about Deepika Padukone's outfits for 'Gehraiyaan' promotions.

For the unawares, Deepika was judged for her neck lines in the promotional outfits of 'Gehraiyaan'.

When asked about the same, Kangana fumes and shares, “Look, she has her own way of promoting her film. Why you planting a question purposely from her PR. Don’t do that, sit down.”

It may be mentioned that this is not the first time that Kangana has expressed anger at an event. The actress had a spat with a journalist at the song launch of her film 'Judgemental Hai Kya'. The 'Queen' actress had accused the journalist of giving negative reviews to her film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and for running a 'smear campaign' against her.

Kangana told the journalist, "Tum mere baare mei kitni gandi gandi baatein likhte ho. Jingoistic bolte ho. Itni gandi soch laate kahan se ho?" The actress went on to say, "You are bashing my film Manikarnika. Have I made a mistake by making a film? You are calling me a jingoistic person for making a film on nationalism."

When the journalist called Kangana's action unfair and said that she was 'intimidating' him, the actress said that she wasn't intimidating anyone and that she was just being candid.

Meanwhile, Kangana's upcoming show will revolve around 16 contestants being locked in a jail for 72 days with the host holding power over their release.

A source had earlier revealed that this non fiction offering, the audiences will witness a spectacle of unstoppable excitement and unbounding energy.

