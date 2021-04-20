Kangana Ranaut reacts to being trolled for pic of Durga Ashtami's 'prasad' with onion, says 'Hinduism is not rigid like other religions'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, invited social media fury after sharing a picture of Durga Ashtami 'parasadam' made at her home to celebrate Navratri.
Wishing her fans, she wrote: "Imagine to be fasting on ashtami when parsadam in your house looks like this...."
Hours after her tweet, the hashtag 'onion' made its way to Twitter's top trends and several users lashed out at Kangana for including onion in prasad.
"Hindus are not allowed to have onion in Pooja," tweeple reminded the 'Panga' actress.
After being brutally trolled for the picture, Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote: "Can’t believe #Onion is one of the top trends. Well this is not to hurt anyone but the beauty of Hinduism is that it’s not rigid like other religions, let’s not ruin that, I am fasting today if my family wants to eat salad with parsadam let’s not ridicule them #Onion #navratri2021"
The festival of Navratri holds special importance in Hindu mythology. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil, the awakening of the divine feminine. The festival is celebrated twice a year with different significance.
The Ashwina Navratri that starts at the beginning of winter (between September and October) is the more popular Navratri. The Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the month of March-April. This year Chaitra Navratri started from April 13 and would end on April 21.
