Kangana Ranaut reacts after Simi Garewal's says she doesn't support actress' 'radical comments'

National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to talk show host and veteran actress Simi Garewal's review of her film 'Thalaivi', where she portrays the iconic politician J. Jayalalithaa.

Last week, Simi attended the screening of Ranaut's trilingual biopic titled 'Thalaivii'. After watching the film, she tweeted: "Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut’s radical comments. I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana’s portrayal. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate."

While several users lauded Simi Garewal for her honest opinion, Kangana's fans questioned her for the tweet.

A user asked, "Do we state same phrases everytime we watch movie. I haven't seen statements like, 'We don't like Salman's personal life full of crimes, but Salman has done good job in movie or Sanjay Dutt's link with underworld aint appreciated but movie is good. Why special praises for Kangana?"

While Simi didn't respond to the tweet, Kangana took to her Instagram Story to react to the same.

"Because Kanagana is a nationalist," she wrote.

On Sunday, replying to a comment on her previous tweet, Simi wrote, "Thank you Bilal. I don't hate #KanganaRanaut at all!! We've been friends for years. She has never harmed me. We've dined at each other's homes. We've always shared good vibes. But not the same views.."

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Dhaakad', which is based on issues of child trafficking and crimes against women.

Touted to be a spy thriller, the film is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut. 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 07:05 PM IST