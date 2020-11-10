Kangana Ranaut reaches Udaipur for brother Aksht's destination wedding

Jaipur: Actor Kangana Ranaut and her family arrived in Rajasthan’s Lake City, Udaipur, for her brother Aksht’s wedding that will be held on November 12.

Ranaut and her family reached Udaipur by road on Tuesday evening and drove straight to the Leela Palace hotel where the wedding will take place and preparations are on in full swing, away from the media glare.

Udaipur is a popular choice for destination weddings among film-stars, business magnates and politicians. Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have tied the knot in the royal splendour of Udaipur.

Aksht’s wedding is scheduled for November 12 and the Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony will be held on November 11. Aksht is a pilot while his finacee Ritu is a doctor.

Ranaut shared some details on social media saying this was a lovely time for her family and her. “I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from,” she said in a tweet. She said the wedding would be a small and intimate affair due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kangana’s ancestors lived in Mewar till 150 years back when they shifted to Himachal. The family’s kuldevi is Ambika Mata and they have strong faith in the goddess. Kangana had visited the Ambika Mata temple in 2018 and got a special pooja conducted.

It is expected that the actor and her family will offer prayers at the Ambika Mata temple before the wedding and additional police force has been deployed at the temple.