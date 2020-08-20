Kangana Ranaut questions Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma's silence over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who dabbled in the outsider versus insider debate after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, is once again making headlines for her explosive interview. In her recent interview, Ranaut questioned the silence of Rajput's 'PK' co-stars Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma and spoke about the Bollywood 'racket', where celebrities usually follow each other in keeping mum on certain issues.

In a recent interview with Republic TV, Kangana said in Hindi, "Have you seen how this racket works? If one person does not say anything, the entire racket does not say anything. No one demanded a CBI probe for Sushant. If you see, Aamir Khan worked with Sushant in PK. But if he does not say anything, even Anushka will not say anything, Raju Hirani will not say anything, Aditya Chopra and his wife Rani Mukerji will also not say anything. This racket works like a gang."

The actress said that the film industry was treating the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise as if 'some fly or mosquito has died'. Questioning the silence of the film industry, she further added, "Even now, there are only a few who are saying anything, the rest are keeping mum. You and the entire country can see that. If you do not have a guilty conscience, why are you not saying anything about the death of someone who has been your colleague and an important part of your industry? You are making it look like some fly or mosquito has died. Do you not have any words to say for him? His father and his family members are crying, do you not have a single word of condolence for him? Can you not request for a CBI probe? You will not do it. Why? What are you scared of? This has been exposed in front of the entire country."

While Kangana Ranaut continues her crusade against nepotism and 'movie mafia', the lawyer of Sushnat's family, Vikas Singh had said that the death case had nothing to do with what the actress was suggesting. In an interview, Singh had said that Ranaut had not contacted Rajput's father or any other family members. He had also dismissed the actress' claims and said, "This may have affected Sushant in a small way but that can’t be the crime."