Kangana Ranaut praises Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, days after calling the actress a 'romcom bimbo'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently took an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt ahead of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ release, is now all praises for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, “Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great.”

“Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do, we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best," she added.

Prior to this, Kangana had slammed one of the viral videos of a little girl impersonating Alia's character from the film, claiming that several children are "being sexualised today."

In another lengthy post, the ‘Queen’ actress had written, "This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power.”

In the latest conversation with ANI, Alia opened up about how she deals with such controversies.

"Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don't think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there's a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds...whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn't matter. The audience makes their final decision only after watching the film.. nothing that happens before or after can really change the fate," she expressed.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure.

The film hit the theatres on February 25.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:44 AM IST