Kangana Ranaut pens special birthday note for 'saviour of civilization' PM Narendra Modi

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut penned a special birthday note for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 71 on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Padma Shri award-winning actor dug out a throwback picture of her meeting with the Prime Minister.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Birthday greetings to Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, your relentless pursuit to serve our country every day is an inspiration to us all." The 'Queen' actor further noted that the PM is a role model for everyone who dares to dream big.

Loading View on Instagram

"Very often when we see a successful person, we only see the public glories, never the personal sacrifices or setbacks, you have overcome many such obstacles and at times, won over even your harshest critics," she continued.

Advertisement

The four-time National Award-winning actor, who is one of the most active celebrities being vocal on several issues, also noted that she believes a citizen has a right to question or criticise their leader, and not only the PM has always listened to the common man but has also mastered the art of remaining calm and in control when the critique comes from an irrational place, which she hopes to master in too.

Advertisement

She also congratulated the PM for handling the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the nation with utmost sensitivity and precision.

"As our country reaches new milestones every day in regards to covid vaccinations, I want to congratulate you for handling this pandemic with utmost sensitivity and precision. May you live a long and healthy life, and keep on serving this great nation. Once again, a very happy birthday Mr Prime Minister," Kangana concluded the note.

Earlier in the day, many Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, and Madhuri Dixit among others extended birthday greetings to PM Modi on social media.

Born in 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, PM Modi is currently in the third year of his second consecutive term after the BJP won the parliamentary elections in 2019 with a landslide majority.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:08 PM IST