Kangana Ranaut pairs her Rs 600 saree with Rs 1.8 Lakh Prada bag

New Delhi: While we always gush over the expensive wardrobe of actors, Kangana Ranaut wore a simple cotton saree costing just Rs 600 On her way to Jaipur today. Yes, you heard right! Though the saree was inexpensive as compared to what she generally wears, the 'Queen' actor looked beautiful in the peached-coloured saree.

To amp up the style statement, she paired it with a long black blazer and a matching Prada bag and shades. Prada bag which Kangana was carrying is worth rupees 1.8 lakh.