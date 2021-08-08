Kangana Ranaut opens up about her character in 'Dhaakad', says 'she will live in me beyond the film'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is soon going to wrap up the shoot of her movie 'Dhaakad', shared a picture of her character Agni and said that she will continue to live beyond the film.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Judgemental Hai Kya' star posted a photo of herself in a fierce avatar.

In the picture, she is seen sporting a tattoo at the nape of her neck and staring into the sun, while her hair is blowing out from her braid.

"As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film.... She will rise in spite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad," she captioned the post.