Kangana Ranaut moves to Bombay HC as BMC demolishes Bandra property

On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill property over structural violations..
Earlier on Tuesday, the civic body had issued a 'Stop Work' notice to the actress, pointing out fourteen types of structural violations in the property including 'unauthorised alterations of space' and 'illegal erection of the building', giving the Manikarnika actress 24 hours to reply.
On Wednesday around 10.30 a team of civic officials and Mumbai Police arrived at Pali Hill, armed with bulldozer and chisels.
The civic body had stuck a demolition notice, stating the BMC has rejected the reply filed by Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddique as they have failed to produce documentary evidence of having permission for carrying out repairing works. It also stated, the demolition process is legal and may take criminal action against Ranaut.
"The BMC has taken this step to intimidate my client. There needs to be work happening in order to issue 'Stop Work' notice and there has been nobody in the house" said Siddique.
Ranaut's property is situated at Pali Hill's Chetak Row House. She purchased the 60 year old bungalow three years back and renovation works were carried out recently. A portion of the bungalow holds the office of her production company - 'Manikarnika Films'
Meanwhile the Hindi film actress took to Twitter and shared pictures of the demolition works and wrote - "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy".
Also sharing pictures, the Manikarnima actress likened the civic and Mumbai Police officials with 'Babur and his army'.
Meanwhile, Kangana's legal team has filed a writ petition Bomaby HC on the demolition process and a hearing is scheduled soon.
