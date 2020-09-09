Kangana Ranaut moves to Bombay HC as BMC demolishes Bandra property

The civic body had stuck a demolition notice, stating the BMC has rejected the reply filed by Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddique as they have failed to produce documentary evidence of having permission for carrying out repairing works. It also stated, the demolition process is legal and may take criminal action against Ranaut.

"The BMC has taken this step to intimidate my client. There needs to be work happening in order to issue 'Stop Work' notice and there has been nobody in the house" said Siddique.

Ranaut's property is situated at Pali Hill's Chetak Row House. She purchased the 60 year old bungalow three years back and renovation works were carried out recently. A portion of the bungalow holds the office of her production company - 'Manikarnika Films'

Meanwhile the Hindi film actress took to Twitter and shared pictures of the demolition works and wrote - "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy".