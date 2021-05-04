Kangana Ranaut ‘likes’ tweet calling Sonu Sood a ‘fraud’ using COVID-19 crisis to ‘make money’

Kangana Ranaut’s beef with Sonu Sood commenced in 2019 after the actors parted ways due to professional differences during the film “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.”
However, it seems like Kangana is still holding onto the grudge, given that she recently liked a tweet calling Sood a “fraud.”
Sonu, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, was accused by a Twitter user for using the COVID-19 crisis to “make money.”
The Twitter user shared posters featuring Sonu Sood, from an online store selling oxygen concentrators worth nearly Rs 2 lakh.
The user wrote, “Such a fraud using a crisis to make money. @SonuSood you are cheating people whose loved ones are dying.. even 10ltrs of Oxygen Concentrator doesn’t cost 1 lac and you are charging ₹2 lac for 5 ltr oxygen concentrator... How do you sleep at night doing so much fraud? BMC was right in saying you are a serial offender.”
While Sood has been active on social media to amplify COVID-19 services like oxygen, injections and beds to those in need, Kangana use the virtual platform urging people to plant more trees as the demand for oxygen goes up in the country.
The actress had earlier said that people using oxygen should pledge to work on improving air quality.
Back in 2018, Sood had to walk out of Ranaut's “Manikarnika” owing to his professional commitment towards “Simmba”.
Ranaut stepped in to re-shoot some portions of the film and claimed that Sonu left the movie as he "refused to work under a woman director". He denied all these allegations. He was replaced by Zeeshan Ayyub in the film.
When asked if he is willing to work with Kangana Ranaut in the future, Sonu told IANS, "She has always been a very close friend and I have no qualms against her. I would like to wish her all the best."
