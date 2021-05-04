Kangana Ranaut ‘likes’ tweet calling Sonu Sood a ‘fraud’ using COVID-19 crisis to ‘make money’

Kangana Ranaut’s beef with Sonu Sood commenced in 2019 after the actors parted ways due to professional differences during the film “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.”

However, it seems like Kangana is still holding onto the grudge, given that she recently liked a tweet calling Sood a “fraud.”

Sonu, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, was accused by a Twitter user for using the COVID-19 crisis to “make money.”

The Twitter user shared posters featuring Sonu Sood, from an online store selling oxygen concentrators worth nearly Rs 2 lakh.