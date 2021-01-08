Kangana Ranaut leaves for Bhopal 'after hours of grilling' at Bandra Police station

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday left for Bhopal after recording her statement with Bandra Police in connection with a sedition case filed against her.

"If you are anti India you will find lot of support, work/rewards, and appreciation. If you are a nationalist then you will have to stand alone, be your own support system and appreciate your own integrity. After hours of grilling at police station on my way to Bhopal #Dhaakad," Kangana tweeted on Friday evening.