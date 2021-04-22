Kangana Ranaut lambasts those sharing fake tweets, says 'reminds me of one of Modi ji’s campaigns'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday reacted to the 'fake tweets' doing rounds on the internet and said that it reminded her of one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaigns.
A user took to Twitter to share screenshots of the fake Kangana Ranut tweet he received on WhatsApp and wrote: "Got this Pic as a Whatsapp forward Showing this FAKE TWEET by @KanganaTeam It has by now been Forwarded Many times. People resort to any lengths to not only show Kangana in bad light but also denigrate Нindu Religion."
The picture in the tweet showed a man kissing a cow and the tweet read: "Anybody who is feeling low levels of oxygen, this is the easiest way to get plenty of oxygen in no time. Jai Shri Ram."
Responding to the post, the 'Queen' actor tweeted: "Reminds me of one of Modi ji’s campaigns ‘ They aren’t after me they are after you but I am in the way’ if you choose to believe such lies because you are too lazy to confirm, you give them the power to destroy you , whatever you do choose wisely, I have nothing to loose or gain."
In another tweet, she wrote, "Today effect of Rajput Babbar Sherni is such that huge campaigns unbelievable amount of money, strategies and time being invested to break one single woman yet all Pappu party from political to movie mafia failing miserably at it, ek ladki ne sab Pappu ki watt laga ke rakhi hai."
For the unversed, on Wednesday Kangana Ranaut had shared a viral video of an exercise that allegedly helps people to get their oxygen levels back to normal.
"Anybody who is feeling low levels of oxygen do try this please. Planting trees is the permanent solution, if you can’t then don’t cut them either, recycle your clothes, eat Vedic diet, live organic life, this is a temporary solution, for now this should help, Jai Shri Ram," she had tweeted.
Check out the original tweets here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India.
Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.
Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.
