Kangana Ranaut lambasts those sharing fake tweets, says 'reminds me of one of Modi ji’s campaigns'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday reacted to the 'fake tweets' doing rounds on the internet and said that it reminded her of one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaigns.

A user took to Twitter to share screenshots of the fake Kangana Ranut tweet he received on WhatsApp and wrote: "Got this Pic as a Whatsapp forward Showing this FAKE TWEET by @KanganaTeam It has by now been Forwarded Many times. People resort to any lengths to not only show Kangana in bad light but also denigrate Нindu Religion."

The picture in the tweet showed a man kissing a cow and the tweet read: "Anybody who is feeling low levels of oxygen, this is the easiest way to get plenty of oxygen in no time. Jai Shri Ram."

Responding to the post, the 'Queen' actor tweeted: "Reminds me of one of Modi ji’s campaigns ‘ They aren’t after me they are after you but I am in the way’ if you choose to believe such lies because you are too lazy to confirm, you give them the power to destroy you , whatever you do choose wisely, I have nothing to loose or gain."